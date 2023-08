SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched four astronauts from different space agencies to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, after a one-day delay due to a technical issue with the spacecraft’s life support system.

As per NASA, the rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:27 am Eastern Time (1:57 pm IST) carrying the Crew Dragon capsule named Endurance, which separated from the rocket’s upper stage about 12 minutes later.

Endurance is expected to dock with the ISS at 8:39 am Eastern Time (7:09 pm IST) on Saturday, where the crew will join the existing Expedition 66 team for a six-month stay.