New SpaceX tender offer reportedly raises company's valuation to $140 billion

SpaceX's new $140 billion valuation

SpaceX reportedly held conversations for a range of prices but ultimately settled on $140 billion in a tender offer, according to Bloomberg's sources, who wished to remain anonymous as the information has not been made public.

One thing that remains unclear, however, is whether SpaceX will look to raise capital in a primary funding round at the new valuation.

SpaceX seems to be remaining tightlipped about those insider shares and the new valuation. The company is gearing up for the orbital maiden flight of its fully reusable Starship rocket, which is set to revolutionize spaceflight by drastically cutting the cost of successive launches.

I continue to oversee both Tesla & SpaceX, but the teams there are so good that often little is needed from me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that he does "continue to oversee both Tesla and SpaceX" despite concerns that his recent acquisition of Twitter has altered his focus. He did add, however, that the teams for both companies are "so good that often little is needed from me." Musk is the world's richest man, with a net worth of roughly $168 billion.

A strong year for SpaceX

The private space company has had an impressive, record-breaking year so far. It has successfully completed more rocket launches than any organization this year. On October 20, SpaceX carried out the 48th launch of Falcon 9 this year, breaking its own record for Falcon 9 launches in one year. The firm extends that record with every successive launch. In June, it launched and landed three Falcon 9 rockets in the space of 36 hours.