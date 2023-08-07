SpaceX tests Super Heavy prototype ahead of Starship launch

SpaceX fired up its Starship Super Heavy prototype ahead of the massive rocket's second orbital launch attempt.

Elon Musk's space company aims to use the first stage prototype, designated Booster 9, for the second test flight of the fully integrated Starship launch system.

In June, it conducted a successful static fire engine test on the upper stage prototype Ship 25. Now, it is one step closer to launch after successfully carrying out a static fire test on Booster 9 — though not all of its Raptor engines performed as expected.

Starship is "another step closer" to next flight

SpaceX blasted all 33 of Booster 9's next-generation Raptor engines for a few seconds during the static fire engine test, which took place yesterday, August 6, at SpaceX's Starbase launch facility in South Texas.