SpaceX made 'over a thousand' changes to Starship ahead of second flight

SpaceX is making numerous upgrades to its massive Starship rocket ahead of its upcoming second test flight.

In an online discussion with Bloomberg journalist Ashlee Vance on Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explained that SpaceX made a "tremendous number" of changes to Starship. "Well over a thousand," he added.

These changes were designed to give Starship a better chance of reaching orbit on its next attempt. During its first test flight, the enormous launch system began to spin out at high altitude, leading to SpaceX officials triggering a manual termination.

Starship's new hot-staging procedure explained

Arguably the most important of the new changes to Starship is an overhaul of its stage separation procedure, designed to improve payload performance.