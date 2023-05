SpaceX is readying for the second test flight of its fully-integrated Starship launch system.

Shortly before the first Starship test flight, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quipped, "I'm not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement."

And SpaceX delivered on his word by launching Starship to a high altitude before the massive Mars rocket veered off course and was manually blown up by ground control.

Shortly afterward, reports emerged of a dust cloud reaching a nearby town and other problems that could slow down the FAA authorization process for a second launch.

Nevertheless, SpaceX is continuing preparations for the second orbital launch attempt of Starship. The private space firm has rolled the next upper-stage prototype, Ship 25, to a suborbital pad at Starbase, South Texas, for a key pre-launch test.