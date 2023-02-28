Trending
Nokia logo change
Euclid Spacecraft
TOI-5205 planet
Motorola Defy Satellite Link
Facial recognition drone
Enceladus moon
RadioGPT

SpaceX launches batch of 21 new "V2 mini" Starlink satellites to orbit

The new Starlink satellites are a precursor for larger models that will eventually launch aboard Starship.
Chris Young
| Feb 28, 2023 06:44 AM EST
Created: Feb 28, 2023 06:44 AM EST
innovation
The SpaceX Starlink mission at launch.
The SpaceX Starlink mission at launch.

Twitter / SpaceX 

SpaceX lifted the first batch of its new Starlink "V2 mini" satellites to orbit on Monday, February 27.

The private space firm launched 21 of the new generation satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that also came down to perform the 100th successful booster landing in a row for the company.

The Starlink mission took to the skies at 6:13 pm EST (2313 GMT) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was delayed roughly five hours before liftoff due to "a space weather concern," SpaceX explained on Twitter.

SpaceX completes 100th booster landing in a row

The Monday mission saw SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster land on the company's droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed off the coast of Florida, roughly 8.5 minutes after launch.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage continued on to low Earth orbit, where it deployed 21 of the new Starlink V2 mini satellites that SpaceX unveiled only a few days ago.

SpaceX typically launches Starlink satellites in batches of about 50 satellites at a time. However, the 21 V2 mini Starlink satellites are a test set designed to fit onboard the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The full-size versions will be larger and will be launched in large batches aboard SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket, which could perform its first orbital test flight next year.

Those full-size Starlink V2 satellites will weight will weigh 1.25 tons (1,130 kilograms) and be able to send service directly to cellphones, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The company recently announced a partnership with T-Mobile to provide straight-to-cell coverage.

So, despite the name, the V2 mini satellites that were lifted to orbit this week were actually larger than the V1 Starlink satellites SpaceX has lifted to orbit in droves until now.

Most Popular

What are Starlink's new V2 mini Starlink satellites?

In a tweet on Sunday, SpaceX wrote: "V2 minis include key technologies — such as more powerful phased array antennas and the use of E-band for backhaul — which will allow Starlink to provide ~4x more capacity per satellite than earlier iterations."

Separately, the private space company also stated that the V2 minis feature argon Hall thrusters, which had never been used in space before. The new thrusters "have 2.4x the thrust and 1.5x the specific impulse of our first gen thrusters," SpaceX explained.

SpaceX has so far launched more than 4,000 Starlink satellites to orbit, and it has applied for approval to deploy roughly 30,000 more satellites — leading some scientists to organize against what they see as a potentially dangerous practice. NASA and SpaceX, meanwhile, scrubbed the launch of the Crew-6 mission to the ISS late in the mission's countdown on Monday morning, citing a ground-system issue.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
A 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricity

Ashutosh Vashishtha has created a study desk that can generate electricity, based on the simple principle of electromagnetism.

Deena Theresa | 8/19/2022
FIFA World Cup in Qatar: AC stadiums show how technology is shaping sports
innovationpremiumFIFA World Cup in Qatar: AC stadiums show how technology is shaping sports
Baba Tamim| 10/21/2022
Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
innovationpremiumEurope's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
Chris Young| 12/8/2022
More Stories
innovation
Researchers in China turn to AI for help in hypersonic dog fight simulation
Ameya Paleja| 2/28/2023
innovation
Snapchat unveils 'My AI' chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT tech
Deena Theresa| 2/28/2023
innovation
premiumEngineer who built Cordless Tesla teases what's coming up next
Ameya Paleja| 2/28/2023