SpaceX launches batch of 21 new "V2 mini" Starlink satellites to orbit

The Starlink mission took to the skies at 6:13 pm EST (2313 GMT) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was delayed roughly five hours before liftoff due to "a space weather concern," SpaceX explained on Twitter.

SpaceX completes 100th booster landing in a row

The Monday mission saw SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster land on the company's droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed off the coast of Florida, roughly 8.5 minutes after launch.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage continued on to low Earth orbit, where it deployed 21 of the new Starlink V2 mini satellites that SpaceX unveiled only a few days ago.

SpaceX typically launches Starlink satellites in batches of about 50 satellites at a time. However, the 21 V2 mini Starlink satellites are a test set designed to fit onboard the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The full-size versions will be larger and will be launched in large batches aboard SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket, which could perform its first orbital test flight next year.

We call them “V2 Mini”. They represent a step forward in Starlink capability pic.twitter.com/EFVpLFcz7n — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 26, 2023

Those full-size Starlink V2 satellites will weight will weigh 1.25 tons (1,130 kilograms) and be able to send service directly to cellphones, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The company recently announced a partnership with T-Mobile to provide straight-to-cell coverage.

So, despite the name, the V2 mini satellites that were lifted to orbit this week were actually larger than the V1 Starlink satellites SpaceX has lifted to orbit in droves until now.