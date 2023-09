Four astronauts safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon "Endeavour" capsule at 12:17 am EDT (0417 GMT) today, September 4.

The astronauts flying on SpaceX's Crew-6 mission were made up of Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg of NASA, Sultan AlNeyadi of the United Arab Emirates, and Andrey Fedyaev of Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Crew-6 astronauts safely splash down in the Atlantic

The four astronauts splashed down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, having spent six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). They undocked from the ISS at 7:05 am EDT (1105 GMT).

The Crew-6 mission launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on March 2, and the astronauts docked with the ISS the following day. Aboard the orbital station, they served as Expedition 68 and Expedition 69 flight engineers.