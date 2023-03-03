Trending
Boston Dynamics robot dog
HO3 asteroid
Sir Patrick Stewart
Bard AI
Machine Learning
History of Robots
Industrial Revolution inventions

SpaceX's Crew-6 overcomes faulty sensor to safely dock with ISS

The docking procedure was delayed momentarily, with the Crew Dragon Endeavour soaring near the ISS at 17,500 mph.
Chris Young
| Mar 03, 2023 07:58 AM EST
Created: Mar 03, 2023 07:58 AM EST
innovation
NASA's Crew Dragon capsule approaching the ISS.
NASA's Crew Dragon capsule approaching the ISS.

SpaceX / Twitter 

SpaceX has done it again.

The private space firm's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule, carrying NASA's Crew-6 crew, arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) after a delay caused by a faulty sensor, a Reuters report reveals.

The mission, which launched minutes after midnight on March 2 from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, lifted two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and a United Arab Emirates astronaut on a science mission due to last six months.

The Crew-6 mission docked with the ISS at 1:40 am EST (0640 GMT) today, March 3, roughly 25 hours after liftoff.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour successfully docks with ISS

The Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule used for the Crew-6 mission was flying alongside the ISS at approximately 17,500 miles per hour (28,164 kph) and at an altitude of roughly 250 miles (420km) just before the docking procedure. A live NASA webcast of the docking revealed that the ISS was flying over East Africa then.

Shortly before the docking, SpaceX ground control teams paused the procedure for 23 minutes, with the capsule soaring 65 feet (20 meters) from the ISS, due to a technical issue. During that time, they had to verify that all 12 latching hooks used to secure the capsule were properly deployed, as a faulty sensor on the ISS's docking system showed there may be a possible malfunction. Thankfully, all went according to plan after ground teams resolved the issue with a software override.

The crew is now aboard the orbital station, with Crew Dragon Endeavour having undergone leak checks and the passageway between the capsule and the ISS having been pressurized over about two hours.

Crew-6 mission to last roughly half a year

The Crew-6 crew will now face a busy schedule over the next six months. During that time, they will conduct more than 200 experiments and technology demonstrations, ranging from studies on combustible materials in space and analyses of human cell growth in microgravity.

Most Popular

The Crew-6 mission will last roughly half a year, though this is subject to change related to weather conditions on the ground or operations within the ISS. Recently, for example, a leak on a Russian Soyuz rocket attached to the ISS caused a set of the space station's crew to extend their stay.

The Crew-6 mission is the sixth long-duration crew mission that SpaceX has flown for NASA and its eighth crewed mission to the space station overall, including the Demo-2 test flight in May 2020 and the space tourist Ax-1 flight.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
cultureie-premium
How AI and RFID could solve the surge in lost airport luggage

This summer saw a surge in travelers, and their lost or mishandled luggage. Can AI save the mounting baggage crisis?

Deena Theresa | 7/28/2022
Let there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lamps
innovationpremiumLet there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lamps
Deena Theresa| 9/3/2022
Researchers discover people are using the internet for sex
sciencepremiumResearchers discover people are using the internet for sex
Grant Currin| 8/2/2022
More Stories
innovation
Puma unveils ‘KING,’ entirely animal-free football shoes
Interesting Engineering| 3/4/2023
innovation
Your favorite Star Trek captain Stewart has a new mission, end global trash crisis
Interesting Engineering| 3/4/2023
innovation
Mexican company engineers 3D printed bricks from eggshells
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/4/2023