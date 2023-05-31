SpaceX's Dragon capsule Ax-2 crew performs successful splashdown

SpaceX's Dragon capsule Ax-2 crew performs successful splashdownBringing an end to a 10-day mission that lifted the first Saudi Arabian woman to go to space.Chris Young| May 31, 2023 05:46 AM ESTCreated: May 31, 2023 05:46 AM ESTinnovationDragon after the splashdown.SpaceX / Twitter Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The all-private Ax-2 astronaut mission returned to Earth aboard its SpaceX Dragon capsule late on Tuesday, May 30.The Ax-2 crew boarded the Crew Dragon freedom capsule and undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 11:05 am EDT (1505 GMT) the same day, bringing an end to a mission that lasted 10 days. Freedom performed a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida at 11:04 pm EDT and the crew was subsequently picked up at sea.The return of Axiom Space's all-private Ax-2 missionThe Ax-2 mission, charted by Houston-based Axiom Space, became the second-ever all-private astronaut mission to go to ISS when it took to the skies on May 21. The first all-private astronaut mission to the ISS was last year's Ax-1 mission, which launched in April 2022. See Also Related SpaceX launches second-ever private astronaut mission Ax-2 to the ISS SpaceX's massive Falcon Heavy lifts three satellites to geostationary orbit SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroPeggy, @JohnPShoffner, @AstroAli11, and @Astro_Rayyanah pic.twitter.com/2kXUO8FDlv— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 31, 2023Much like Ax-1 before it, this year's mission had no serving astronauts on the crew, though former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson did serve as the mission commander. The rest of the crew was made up of Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali AlQarni, and John Shoffner. Barnawi and AlQarni were the first Saudi Arabians to visit the ISS, and Barnawi was the first Saudi woman to fly to space.Dragon Freedom shortly after recovery.SpaceX / Twitter Shortly after splashdown, Whitson, who has spent 675 days in space, more than any American astronaut in history, was heard during the livestream saying, "SpaceX, we would like to tell you, that was a phenomenal ride. We really enjoyed all of it." Whitson currently serves as Axiom Space's director of human spaceflight.Ax-2 is "the beginning of a new era"During a farewell ceremony on the ISS on Monday, May 29, Barnawi, Saudi Arabia's first woman to go to space, said "Every story comes to an end, and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country and our region. So, [I'd] just like to thank everyone here who has helped us."Whitson, who is also now the first woman to command a private space mission, said "These guys, they welcomed us onboard, and they've helped us a lot, but they've also just been so courteous and kind. And we really appreciate all of that; we felt at home while we were here. Thank you, and I will be back!"The next private astronaut mission chartered by Axiom Space, Ax-3, is expected to launch no earlier than November 2023, and former NASA astronaut and Ax-1 commander Michael López-Alegría will be commander for that mission. A crew of serving astronauts is expected to fly to the ISS in August for SpaceX and NASA's Crew-7 mission. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Stanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthTurkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'EV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolutionWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsThis 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboardThis chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energyPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorHow CGI has taken animals out of the scene in Hollywood Job Board