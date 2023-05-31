SpaceX's Dragon capsule Ax-2 crew performs successful splashdown

The all-private Ax-2 astronaut mission returned to Earth aboard its SpaceX Dragon capsule late on Tuesday, May 30.

The Ax-2 crew boarded the Crew Dragon freedom capsule and undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 11:05 am EDT (1505 GMT) the same day, bringing an end to a mission that lasted 10 days.

Freedom performed a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida at 11:04 pm EDT and the crew was subsequently picked up at sea.

The return of Axiom Space's all-private Ax-2 mission

The Ax-2 mission, charted by Houston-based Axiom Space, became the second-ever all-private astronaut mission to go to ISS when it took to the skies on May 21. The first all-private astronaut mission to the ISS was last year's Ax-1 mission, which launched in April 2022.