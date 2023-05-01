SpaceX's massive Falcon Heavy lifts three satellites to geostationary orbit

SpaceX launched its massive Falcon Heavy rocket for the sixth time ever on Sunday, April 30.

Falcon Heavy lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday at 8:26 p.m. EDT for the ViaSat-3 Americas mission. It lifted three satellites to geostationary orbit.

Though it will eventually be overtaken by SpaceX's Starship, Falcon Heavy is currently SpaceX's largest and most powerful operational rocket.

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy flies again

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy mission took off a few days after originally intended due to weather delays and an abort — for reasons SpaceX has not specified — during the last minute of countdown on April 28.

Due to the nature of Sunday's mission, the three satellites weren't deployed until roughly 4.5 hours after launch. This was due to the fact that geostationary orbits are achieved at altitudes higher than 22,000 miles (35,000 km) over the equator. As a point of reference, low Earth orbit satellites fly at altitudes of roughly 1,200 miles ( 2,000 km ).

The primary payload of the mission was Viasat-3 Americas, a broadband satellite weighing 14,000 pounds (6,400 kilograms) that will be operated by Viasat. Falcon Heavy also launched Arcturus, a communications satellite operated by Astranis Space Technologies, and GS-1, an IoT communications cubesat that will be operated by Gravity Space. All three satellite operators are based in the U.S.

Falcon Heavy doubles its mission log in 2023

Though SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched to orbit more than 200 times, Falcon Heavy has flown a total of six times.