Trending
Rare earth metal discovery
Brits still have Pictish genomes
Supersonic civilian aircraft
SpaceX’s space empire
Triple optical camera drone
First-ever fecal transplant pill

SpaceX's massive Falcon Heavy lifts three satellites to geostationary orbit

SpaceX's most powerful operational rocket soared to the skies once again for its sixth mission.
Chris Young
| May 01, 2023 05:10 AM EST
Created: May 01, 2023 05:10 AM EST
innovation
Falcon Heavy at launch.
Falcon Heavy at launch.

SpaceX 

SpaceX launched its massive Falcon Heavy rocket for the sixth time ever on Sunday, April 30.

Falcon Heavy lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday at 8:26 p.m. EDT for the ViaSat-3 Americas mission. It lifted three satellites to geostationary orbit.

Though it will eventually be overtaken by SpaceX's Starship, Falcon Heavy is currently SpaceX's largest and most powerful operational rocket.

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy flies again

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy mission took off a few days after originally intended due to weather delays and an abort — for reasons SpaceX has not specified — during the last minute of countdown on April 28.

Due to the nature of Sunday's mission, the three satellites weren't deployed until roughly 4.5 hours after launch. This was due to the fact that geostationary orbits are achieved at altitudes higher than 22,000 miles (35,000 km) over the equator. As a point of reference, low Earth orbit satellites fly at altitudes of roughly 1,200 miles ( 2,000 km ).

The primary payload of the mission was Viasat-3 Americas, a broadband satellite weighing 14,000 pounds (6,400 kilograms) that will be operated by Viasat. Falcon Heavy also launched Arcturus, a communications satellite operated by Astranis Space Technologies, and GS-1, an IoT communications cubesat that will be operated by Gravity Space. All three satellite operators are based in the U.S.

Falcon Heavy doubles its mission log in 2023

Though SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched to orbit more than 200 times, Falcon Heavy has flown a total of six times.

The massive launch system, essentially made up of three Falcon 9s strapped together and an upper stage, has flown fewer times as it's used for specialized missions to higher orbits. It also faced a long string of delays mainly caused by customer payload issues that led to a three-year launch hiatus between 2019 and 2022. This year, so far, Falcon Heavy has doubled its mission log by flying three times.

Falcon Heavy first launched to orbit on February 6, 2018. The massive rocket's first-ever flight famously lifted Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and a mannequin in a spacesuit called Starman into space. Just eight minutes after that historic launch, SpaceX landed two boosters simultaneously for the very first time at adjacent landing pads at Cape Canaveral.

For Sunday's mission, none of the reusable Falcon 9 boosters returned to the landing pad, as they didn't have enough fuel left over for a landing maneuver. Instead, they were discarded into the ocean.

Falcon Heavy was recently dethroned by NASA's Space Launch System (SLS). The U.S. space agency's Moon rocket produced roughly 9.5 million lbs of thrust at liftoff, while Falcon Heavy's three Falcon 9 boosters produce approximately 5 million lbs of thrust. However, SpaceX's enormous Starship launch system, which recently performed its first full test flight, produced 16.7 million lbs of thrust at liftoff. That rocket isn't fully operational yet, but it has a number of crewed missions in the pipeline.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/oHHKvhyFiktQnK7J5op5QL85nJCnYJo9D99ejjNK.jpg
Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPT
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/21/image/jpeg/E0tOkZcgrxAT4goIZvB7Qwqm2iBd490O8bWuMeRI.jpg
A breakthrough study reveals that food allergies can be reversed in mice
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/UeJeIGKKXRrJZf0BHEHwLSBgYIiTqBHOOhCNPZW8.jpg
SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/26/image/jpeg/M5xplrFDY26AV1LgwC8VvvkP6mDTQPP9P0v34rpN.jpg
Scientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/M9q3Z25Q6wdZVA5p6TyORnoM1UOtz7KtLtDuPO7j.jpg
Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communication
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/png/E48eImebSyhEoq9u9uBWqOpB9n60ITDnlTmnSP1d.png
How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion people
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/07/image/jpeg/nuW3h0IdjfIxlXvsUOpAYAlacGpPLd67uVehj5SX.jpg
Could coffee prolong your life? Scientists think it might – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/27/image/jpeg/TxdmaoYP9P5caKYIukhGAH5At62W51ULKMdZFcf9.jpg
Barcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low-Earth orbit satellite
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/05/image/jpeg/CTcTiUAkLIhblWMrSU0v5V1tKAOC8eTLTd1dI4d2.jpg
Archaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse king
More Stories
scienceMicrowaving the moon may be best for landing spacecraft, propose scientists
Paul Ratner| 12/21/2022
scienceResearchers discover new method to collect water from humidity using organic crystals
Sade Agard| 4/28/2023
innovationUp, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missions
Deena Theresa| 8/23/2022