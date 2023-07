SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket will take to the skies today, July 26, to lift the world's largest commercial communications satellite, Maxar Technologies' Jupiter 3, to geostationary orbit.

Falcon Heavy is scheduled to liftoff at 11:04 p.m. EDT (1504 GMT) from Launch Complex-39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It will be the seventh launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, which is comprised of three Falcon 9 boosters strapped together and an upper stage. You can watch the entire launch live via SpaceX's YouTube channel in the embedded video below.

Falcon Heavy to lift world's largest private comms satellite

Once in orbit, the Jupiter 3 satellite will join other satellites in the Hughes Jupiter satellite fleet, which provides broadband internet services to North and South America.