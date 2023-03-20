SpaceX's first orbital launch of Starship likely to go ahead in April

SpaceX readies Starship for orbit

SpaceX successfully completed a full flight-like wet dress rehearsal of Starship in late January, leading Musk to state that the private space firm would likely make an orbital launch attempt in February or March. Given the fact that we're in the last week of March, the estimated launch date has unsurprisingly been moved back a little.

Last week, Musk took to Twitter to state that "SpaceX will be ready to launch Starship in a few weeks, then launch timing depends on FAA license approval. Assuming that takes a few weeks, first launch attempt will be near end of third week of April..."

Starship is part of SpaceX's plans to eventually get humans to Mars. To do so, the company is building the next-generation spacecraft, which will eventually be fully reusable. The reusability will dramatically cut the costs of successive launches, making trips to the red planet economically feasible.

The full Starship launch system is made up of a 165-foot-tall (50 meters) upper-stage, referred to as Starship, and a massive first-stage booster called Super Heavy. Both are powered by SpaceX's new Raptor engines. Super Heavy features 33 Raptor engines, while Starship is equipped with six.