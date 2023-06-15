SpaceX's massive Starship rocket could fly again in '6 to 8 weeks'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that Starship could fly again in six to eight weeks.

Those paying attention to Musk's comments since the first test flight of the fully integrated Starship launch system in April may feel like they're experiencing deja vu; The SpaceX CEO said the same thing just over a week after the rocket's first test flight.

Musk made the latest Starship timeline announcement in response to a Twitter user who asked when the upcoming mission would take place.

Starship test flight No. 2 to lift off in "6 to 8 weeks"

The ultimate goal for SpaceX's Starship flight test in April would have been to fly the massive launch system to orbit and then have the rocket's upper stage fly around the Earth once.