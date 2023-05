Though SpaceX has emphasized that it sees the first fully integrated flight test of Starship as a success, skeptics have pointed to the cloud of potentially harmful debris caused by the Mars rocket's programmed explosion, as well as the massive crater it blasted into the ground at launch.

The first Starship launch, on April 20, also started a 3.5-acre fire on state park land, a report from Engadget points out.

Environmental and wildlife nonprofit groups have subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), accusing the agency of failing in its duty of properly assessing the potential environmental impact of Starship.