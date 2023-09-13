SpaceX's second Starship test flight could be just days away

SpaceX is all set to launch its fully-stacked Starship rocket once again.

The private space firm launched Starship for the first time on April 20 for a test flight that ended with the massive launch system spinning out of control and exploding after the ground team triggered a manual termination.

Since then, the US Federal Aviation Authority has conducted a mishap investigation into the first test flight that outlined 63 changes SpaceX must make to Starship and its launch infrastructure before it can fly again.

Now, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company has made all the required changes, meaning Starship could be days away from flying again.