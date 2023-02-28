SpaceX's Starlink RV could help storm chasers save lives – here's how

Even NASA stated its concern that SpaceX's Starlink constellation could block out its view of potentially hazardous asteroids.

More recently, however, Emmy award-winning meteorologist and storm chaser Nick Stewart used SpaceX's Starlink RV service to stream a tornado that he would not have been able to share using regular cell coverage.

Stewart believes the service could help himself and others provide better storm coverage and potentially save lives. During a "storm chase on Jan. 16, Starlink RV "did not have a single hiccup," and it "was better than any cell data I've used," he told IE in an interview earlier this month.

Starlink RV could help save lives during tornado season

Stewart, who chases storms and forecasts the weather professionally for Iowa’s News Now, started storm chasing as a teenager. He continues the dangerous practice today because he believes it can help to save lives.

Essentially, a storm chase can provide the imagery that will cause locals to take note and evacuate when necessary, rather than ignoring warnings.

This is backed up by data, as a 2010 study by a Michigan State University scientist showed that an alarming 37 percent of surveyed respondents didn’t understand that a warning is the most urgent National Weather Service statement during severe weather.