SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket could finally launch into orbit in the coming days

If all goes to plan, SpaceX will have the world's most powerful operational rocket on its hands, and by some distance.

Elon Musk says Starship launch will guarantee excitement

Last week, SpaceX lifted the enormous "Super Heavy" first-stage prototype for its Starship launch system, Booster 7, onto a launch mount at the same site. Next, the private space firm will stack Ship 23 atop Booster 7 before the first orbital launch attempt.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently stated that Starship would likely launch around the second half of April. In a new report, though, Ars Technica's senior space editor Eric Berger cited sources stating that the launch attempt could take place as soon as Monday, April 10. Musk did point out that SpaceX is awaiting Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) approval before launch, so that does have the potential to move the date back a little.

It's worth noting, however, that even if SpaceX does launch Starship next week, the massive Mars rocket is not guaranteed to reach orbit. Musk recently wrote on Twitter that Starship has a roughly 50 percent chance of reaching orbit on its first attempt. "I'm not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement," he added.

Starship will be the world's most powerful rocket.

Back in January, Starship completed a full wet dress rehearsal of Starship, meaning it carried out all launch operations up to the final seconds of the countdown.