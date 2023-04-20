SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion

SpaceX's first Starship flight test was a roaring, albeit explosive, success.

The fully-stacked Starship launch system lifted off for the very first time today. Though it cleared the launch pad, Starship's first orbital launch attempt ended with a dramatic explosion.

The next-generation rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas at 08:33 local time (1333 GMT), on April 20. All in all, it was a successful first launch, as highlighted by the SpaceX launch team's rapturous applause soon after the massive Mars rocket blew up into pieces.

Starship performs successful first launch, falls short of orbit

It wasn’t a given that Starship would reach orbit on its first attempt. Prior to launch, Kate Tice, Quality Systems Engineering manager at SpaceX and one of the live stream narrators, said the key milestone SpaceX was looking to achieve was "clearing the launch pad" and that any other achievement would be a "bonus."

Last month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that the company’s next-generation rocket had a roughly 50 percent chance of reaching orbit on its first try. “I'm not saying it will get to orbit but I am guaranteeing excitement,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!



And excitement certainly describes what happened shortly after the first launch of the fully stacked Starship and Super Heavy.

Roughly three minutes after liftoff, the Starship upper stage was supposed to separate from the Super Heavy first stage. Unfortunately, that didn't happen and the full stack started to spiral and turn over on itself before finally exploding in a ball of flames.