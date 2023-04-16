SpaceX's Starship rocket gets regulatory clearance for Monday test flight

"I still have launch PTSD from early Falcon days. My limbic system twists my guts into a knot as we get closer to launch," Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, replied in the tweet's comments.

This eagerly expected authorization will now allow the business to carry out a crucial test flight for its aspirations in space. The launch is set for Monday, April 17, and the license will be in effect for five years.

The Starship rocket is anticipated to generate 17 million lbs of thrust, outperforming NASA's Space Launch System to become the most powerful rocket ever.

First test flight

The Starship's impending test flight is its most challenging to date. The SpaceX Starbase rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, will serve as the launch site for the 394-foot-tall rocket.

The Starship, which is constructed of stainless steel and has 33 primary engines with a combined thrust of 16.7 million pounds and a lifting capacity of 250 tons, can transport 100 people to Mars.

It will be the first launch that combines the two components of the Starship.

The rocket's earlier iterations crashed four times after reaching the stratosphere at a distance of many miles. This time, the rocket's enormous first-stage booster will launch into space for the first time.