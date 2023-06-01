Kongsberg NSMs to replace Harpoon IIs in the Spanish fleet

Officials for the Spanish Navy have confirmed that its F-100 and F-110 frigates will soon begin receipt of Kongsberg's fifth-generation Naval Strike Missiles (NSM). Handover of the missiles will begin sometime in 2027, three years before the planned retirement of the fleet's existing Harpoon anti-ship armaments.

“The estimated date of receipt of the first NSM will coincide with the entry into service of the first F-110 frigate,” Capt. Alfonso Carrasco Santos, who worked on the Spanish naval capabilities planning staff, told Defense News. As for the F-110 frigate, according to Defense News, the first of the class will come online around the same time. Until such time, Santos also confirmed existing Harpoon missiles would remain in service until all NSM missiles are received. Santos did not reveal the precise quantity of missiles to be obtained, stating only that it “will be necessary to satisfy our strategic needs.”