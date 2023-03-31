Spain launches new space agency with €700 million budget

The agency will be based in Seville in the south of Spain, near the Arenosillo launch facility in Huelva, which was built in the 60s as part of a collaboration between the Spanish government and NASA.

Spain earmarks the space industry as a top "priority"

Spain's Minister for Science and Innovation Diana Morant announced that the AEE will have an initial budget of more than 700 million euros (approx. $753 million) in 2023. The country is also making 45 million euros in funding available to its space industry startups.

The news comes as European countries aim to boost their space credentials and prevent themselves from falling even further behind the US, Russia, and China in the space race.

Last week, a panel commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) released a report warning that Europe is at risk of missing out on the next big tech boom if it doesn't allocate more funds to its space industry. The report calls for a plan to get European astronauts on the lunar surface "within ten years."

Spain's space agency will "guarantee Spain's strategic action in the field of space, both from the point of view of its technological development and the use of space in areas such as security, Earth observation, geolocation, and telecommunications," a statement by Spain's Ministry of Science and Innovation reads.