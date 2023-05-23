Spain powered itself with renewable energy for nine straight hours

Spain hit an impressive renewable energy milestone last week when it was powered solely by renewables for nine hours straight.

Energy generated by solar panels, wind turbines, and hydro energy was able to power mainland Spain from 10 am to 7 pm local time (CEST) on Tuesday, May 16, a report from Spanish newspaper El País reveals.

Spain's impressive renewable energy milestone

Spain is one of the world leaders in renewables and its latest milestone, shows off the capabilities of its renewable energy infrastructure.

According to El País, the milestone was possible thanks to a recent increase in the total generation capacity of both wind and solar power technologies in the country. Tuesday, May 16, was also a sunny and windy day throughout much of Spain, meaning both systems were operating at peak capacity.