Spanish rocket startup PLD Space announced on Tuesday, June 27, that it has postponed the debut flight of its suborbital class Miura 1 launch vehicle.

The company's first launch of Miura 1 was due to take place this summer, though high wind conditions and a technical glitch led to two launch scrubs. Now, PLD Space has stated it is postponing the first launch of its rocket to September due to regulations related to forest fires.

Miura 1 will serve as a testbed for technology to be used on PLD Space's orbital Miura 5, which is set to eventually take off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.