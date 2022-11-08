People with speech paralysis can now talk using this intelligent spelling device

They have created a neuroprosthesis (a type of BCI device that re-establish lost functions of the nervous system) that analyzes the brain activity of a user with speech paralysis. The device then translates the brain signals into single letters and spells sentences on a screen. Reading the sentences lets anyone know what the user wants to say.

This spelling-based neuroprosthesis is better and faster

An illustration depicting the spelling-based neuroprosthesis approach. Ken Probst/UCSF, NPG Press

Before you understand how the current BCI works, you need to know that this is not the only type of neuroprosthesis. Some communication BCIs focus on imagined hand or body movements to figure out the message a user aims to convey.

However, the proposed BCI has some advantages over the existing ones. While explaining the same, the authors wrote in the paper, “Although implementations of this (hand-movement based neuroprosthesis) approach have exhibited promising results, decoding natural attempts to speak directly into speech or text may offer faster and more natural control over a communication BCI.”

Referring to a 2021 survey that involved 28 patients suffering from speech disorders, the researchers also claim that spelling-based neuroprosthesis is a more viable and preferred communication method than hand-movement-based neuroprosthesis.

The current device is actually an upgraded version of a BCI previously developed by the researchers. It could form sentences with a word limit of 50 words because the BCI maintained only a limited vocabulary. However, the new BCI can decode brain activity more efficiently by processing more than 1000 words.