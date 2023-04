Two baby girls, who are the first people born after fertilization by a robot, have come into this world bringing renewed hope for those suffering from infertility, according to an article by MIT

The experiment was undertaken in New York's New Hope Fertility Center last spring. There, the scientists put their robotic fertilization instruments together, assembling a microscope, a mechanized needle, a tiny petri dish, and a laptop.

One of the engineers, who had no experience in fertility medicine, used a Sony PlayStation 5 controller to position a robotic needle and guide it toward fertilizing an egg. He used a camera to view the human egg and penetrate it, dropping off a single sperm cell.

"I was calm. In that exact moment, I thought, 'It's just one more experiment,'" said Eduard Alba, the student mechanical engineer who commanded the sperm-injecting device.

The startup company behind the new robot is called Overture Life, and it has ambitious plans to automate in vitro fertilization, making it less expensive and far more common.