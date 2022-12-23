Researchers may also be able to understand better the universe's unusual flatness and remarkably constant temperature using data from SPIDER.

Nagy, an assistant professor of Physics in Art & Science at Washington University, will use this instrument to look for polarization and patterns in the earliest light we can measure.

The purpose of Nagy's experimental cosmology research is to advance our knowledge of the structure and development of the universe. Beyond the SPIDER project, Nagy also plays a key part in the NASA-funded Taurus next-generation balloon expedition, which aims to map the microwave sky's polarization.

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are pioneering the ambitious SPIDER project, aiming to trace back gravitational waves to the Big Bang and create a one-of-a-kind fingerprint. This remarkable research could uncover secrets that have been held by time itself since the very beginning of our universe!

Nagy also added that SPIDER would help us explore the inner workings of a universe that's younger than one second: by searching for an intricate polarization pattern in the cosmic microwave background, we can gain insight into this primordial period.

SPIDER: a three-week flight

In a St. Louis lab, Washington University faculty fellow Nagy and her graduate student Jared May made gorgeous contributions to SPIDER – from the complex components of robotic exploration devices to intricate scientific instrumentation pieces. This allowed Jared And Nagy to show NASA that the instrument was prepared for deployment in the Antarctic.