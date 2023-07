Australian company Fleet Space announced it is one crucial step closer to sending a network of spider-like moonquake probes to detect seismic activity on the Moon.

The company received funding to develop its Seismic Payload for Interplanetary Discovery, Exploration and Research, or SPIDER, as part of an early-stage million AUS ($2.65 million USD) contract, a press statement reveals.

Fleet Space ultimately aims to send three of its SPIDER probes to the Moon for one lunar day, which is equal to 14 days on Earth. The machines will use seismic activity to help detect resources on the lunar surface.

Spider-like robots to measure moonquakes

According to Fleet Space, the SPIDER system is set to launch "aboard a commercial lander" that has not yet been chosen.