SpinLaunch just catapulted a NASA payload into the sky for the first time

The test, the company's 10th successful launch, was carried out from Spaceport America in New Mexico on September 27. It's part of a testing campaign to determine whether scientific payloads and satellites could survive the stress of its launch procedure.

In a press statement, the firm said the latest flight demonstrated that the satellite components used are "inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment."

SpinLaunch catapults NASA payload skyward

Earlier this year, NASA announced it had signed a Space Act Agreement contract to test SpinLaunch's technology by having a payload launched by the company's kinetic launch system. Partners and government officials watched on as SpinLaunch carried out the mission on September 27.

NASA wasn't the only payload flung into the sky. SpinLaunch also catapulted payloads from Airbus, Cornell University, and satellite developer Outpost. They were all spun around the company's Suborbital Accelerator at 10,000 g before being launched skyward.

NASA's payload was designed to capture critical flight data. It featured a gyroscope, a magnetometer, two accelerometers, and sensors for temperature and humidity.

"Flight Test 10 represents a key inflection point for SpinLaunch, as we've opened the Suborbital Accelerator system externally for our customers, strategic partners, and research groups," explained Jonathan Yaney, founder & CEO of SpinLaunch. "The data and insights collected from flight tests will be invaluable for both SpinLaunch, as we further the development of the Orbital Launch system, and for our customers who are looking to us to provide them with low-cost, high-cadence, sustainable access to space."