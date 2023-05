Managing water in urban areas has become increasingly difficult due to urbanization and climate change.

Cities worldwide face challenges like flooding, water pollution, and water scarcity.

To address these issues, the idea of a "sponge city" has emerged as a natural solution, but what are they?

"Sponge cities" is a concept where civil engineers use green infrastructure like plants and trees to absorb rainwater, slow down water flow, and purify it. This approach differs from traditional gray infrastructure like pipes and pumps. But, as simple as that may sound, it is a lot trickier to achieve in reality.

What is urban flooding, and what causes it?

Modern cities are, to put it mildly, very artificial developments that dramatically alter the local environment (and ecosystem) of the places they happen to occupy. While cities themselves are nothing new in the history of our species, large sprawling "concrete jungles" are a more recent development in the planet's history.