Easy-to-make sponge device helps stiff robots grasp gently

Researchers from the University of Bristol have found that an easy-to-make sponge-jamming device can help stiff robots tackle delicate objects. The novel device imitates the variable stiffness of a human touch.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

Currently, robots can do many things but they are too rigid to hold an egg easily and safely without breaking it. Variable-stiffness devices consisting of a silicone sponge could provide a solution.

Lead author of the new study Tianqi Yue from Bristol's Department of Engineering Mathematics explained: "Stiffness, also known as softness, is important in contact scenarios.