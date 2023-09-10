Spot the dog now surveys two Cold War weapon sites in the UK

In a first for the UK’s National Trust, Boston Dynamics’ robotic dog Spot is being used to survey two Cold War weapons testing sites located in Orford Ness, Suffolk.

This is according to a report by the BBC published on Thursday.

Spot, a versatile quadruped robot, has drawn a lot of interest as well as clients in recent years for its cutting-edge capabilities and its many potential uses.

Efficiency and speed

The machine has been designed to tackle a variety of tasks with efficiency and speed. Its lightweight and agile design allow it to navigate rough terrains, climb stairs, and function effectively both indoors and outdoors.