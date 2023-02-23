Trending
AI Robodogs
ChatGPT ban China
Venera 9 lander
Tinder fungus
Dragon ball Japan
Autonomous Ships
Meteorite Crater

Spotify's AI-powered DJ will suggest songs and provide insights

In addition to queueing up songs, it will provide insightful commentary too.
Ameya Paleja
| Feb 23, 2023 07:44 AM EST
Created: Feb 23, 2023 07:44 AM EST
innovation
Spotify's AI DJ at work
Spotify's AI DJ at work

Spotify/ YouTube 

Music streaming service Spotify is the latest tech company to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered product. Dubbed DJ, the service was launched for users in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, a company press release said.

Personalized suggestions are what Spotify is known for. The company has used machine learning to understand music, its users, and their preferences and looked to match them (pun intended) successfully. At a time when companies are keen to use generative AI models in their products, Spotify too has jumped into the fray. However, it has gone above and beyond using only ChatGPT's capabilities alone and delivered an influential AI DJ inside your phone.

Spotify's AI DJ

Much like Spotify's conventional algorithm, the new AI-powered DJ also scans new releases to match users' likes and dislikes. Spotify can easily line up songs for you to listen to and has been doing this through its own suggested playlists, such as Discover Weekly or the Wrapped campaign that it rounds up the calendar year with.

The AI DJ is the next level of recommendation as it can not just begin playing songs for you but also provides you commentary about the upcoming song and artists before letting you dive into the music.

For this, Spotify first relied on its human editors to provide insightful facts and context about the music, artists, and genre. It then used OpenAI to scale the expertise of the editors and still tailor it for individual users.

The combination of the two approaches is at the heart of what Spotify is doing with the DJ. However, instead of just stopping there, the company has used Sonantic, the dynamic AI voice platform it acquired last year, to provide realistic voices to the text.

Spotify regulars may have spotted by now that the voice of the DJ is quite similar to the host of Spotify's first morning show, The Get Up. The voice and personality of Xavier Jernigan, popularly known as "X" was liked by many listeners, and the show was quite popular. While X has become the Head of Cultural Partnerships at Spotify, he also spent time training the voice for the AI-powered DJ.

Most Popular

Spotify intends to keep iterating and improving this product based on user feedback, much like other companies are looking to work with their AI-powered products too. So, if you are a Spotify Premium customer in the U.S. or Canada, you can find the DJ card in your Music Feed on the Spotify app and let it play the music with commentary for you.

If you do not like what the AI is serving, just hit the button again, and new recommendations will pop up.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
cultureie-premium
How CGI has taken animals out of the scene in Hollywood

We talked with two world-renowned animal trainers to find out their thoughts on CGI and how it has replaced live animals on screen.

André Aram | 12/6/2022
Video: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universe
sciencepremiumVideo: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universe
Sade Agard| 9/6/2022
Personalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
innovationpremiumPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
Deena Theresa| 8/29/2022
More Stories
innovation
China bans its big tech companies from providing ChatGPT service
Chris Young| 2/23/2023
innovation
Microsoft trains ChatGPT to control robots
Jijo Malayil| 2/23/2023
innovation
Future-ready: Australian army tests mind-controlled combat AI robodogs
Baba Tamim| 2/23/2023