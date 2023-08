A second failed attempt by North Korea to place a spy satellite into orbit has stirred concerns across the region, with world leaders condemning the launch. The Chollima-1, the newly developed satellite vehicle rocket, is at the heart of North Korea's ambitious space program, but its journey has been far from successful.

Another failed attempt

The rocket broke into pieces due to a malfunction in the third stage of the combustion process, before falling into the waters of the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean early on Thursday (August 24), Japan’s Deputy Defence Minister Kimi Onoda said.

As per a Reuters report, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported the incident on Thursday, revealing a broken rocket tumbling into the waters. Last week, South Korea’s spy agency said it saw signs that North Korea was getting ready for the test flights of long-range missiles and other dangerous weapons. On Monday, KCNA reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had watched the test firings of strategic cruise missiles.