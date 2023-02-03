Squid-like 'liquid windows' react to environment, saving energy costs

Buildings use a ton of energy to heat, cool, and illuminate the spaces inside them," recent graduate Raphael Kay, lead author, said in a statement. "If we can strategically control the amount, type, and direction of solar energy that enters our buildings, we can massively reduce the amount of work that we ask heaters, coolers, and lights to do."

The research is published in PNAS.

Design inspiration imbibed from a squid's skin

For now, we have certain 'smart' building technologies, such as automatic blinds or electrochromic windows, that can be used to control the sunlight entering the room. But, according to Kay, these systems are limited as neither can they differentiate between different wavelengths of light nor can they control light distribution flat plastic.

The prototype comprises flat plastic sheets permeated with millimeter-thick channels through which fluids can be pumped. The fluids can be composed of customized pigments, particles, or other molecules to control the kind of light that gets through and the direction of distribution.

These sheets can be combined in a multilayer stack, with each layer responsible for various functions such as "controlling the intensity, filtering the wavelength or tuning the scattering of transmitted light indoors".

This design takes direct inspiration from several species of squid with skin that contains stacked layers of specialized organs, including chromatophores, which control light absorption, and iridophores, which impact reflection and iridescence. These elements work in tandem to generate "unique optical behaviors".