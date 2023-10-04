There's a new squishy robot in town, and it's created by AI

In what is reminiscent of the 1997 Robin Williams-starring ‘Flubber,’ scientists have developed a squishy robot that was a result of a few prompts given to an in-house artificial intelligence system.

Like Flubber, the robot can’t bolt and strike against walls at lightning speeds – but it can walk. The mechanism of the robot, written by the AI system, works when air is pumped into its body. The rubbery robot’s legs contract, and continually pumping air into the robot causes it to slowly but steadily locomote.

“When people look at this robot, they might see a useless gadget,” said Sam Kriegman, who led the study at Northwestern University. “I see the birth of a brand-new organism.”