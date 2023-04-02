Meet the SRV-8X Optimus, new remotely operated vehicle for underwater recon

The new ROV has enhanced capabilities and features for more challenging and deep underwater missions, claims the California-based underwater drone maker.

The SRV-8X Optimus is perfect for a variety of underwater applications because it has a large cargo capacity and more sensors, as per the firm.

With a maximum depth of 500m, its battery-operated architecture offers an improved range and mobility.

The ROV also provides data synchronization with SubNav-X software for easy installation and "plug-n-play" integration of optional accessories.

The capacity of the SRV-8X Optimus

The SRV-8X is twice as big as the SRV-8 and weighs 25 kg. It measures 64 cm long by 51 cm broad by 43 cm high. Eight vectored brushless DC thrusters provide 2.5 times as much thrust as its predecessor.

It is powered by two onboard swappable lithium batteries, which provide it eight hours of runtime per charge, unlike externally-powered ROVs.

The SRV-8X's tether length is 250m as opposed to the SRV-8's 100m, and it features an optional longer, thinner, and lighter fiber optic cable for missions that require greater depths.