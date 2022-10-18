Stability AI uses latent diffusion models to allow users to create art in Stable Diffusion

Technology behind Stable Diffusion

The machine learning used behind Stable Diffusion is unique because it generates images using latent diffusion models (LDMs). The LDM uses diffusion methods, but instead of only compressing an image, it reconstructs the image. Although Stable Diffusion is an image generator, like the previously mentioned systems, it does not use an auto-regressive technique used by tools such as DALL-E. Auto-regressive techniques use probability distribution to create the output of images. In other words, it processes images randomly based on previous values entered. The past values that were previously entered into the software will affect the present and future values.

However, in the case of LDM, images are generated by denoising data of neural networks called autoencoders, in a latent representation space, which is information needed to represent specific data that’s embedded close together. Then, the representation is decoded to form the full image. This is how the pictures are generated.

The funding will be used to advance AI models within the digital media firm

Stability AI will use the funding to further advance the creation of AI art within its company. It will be used to “accelerate the development of open AI models for image, language, audio, video, 3D, and more, for consumer and enterprise use cases globally,” the company stated in a press release.

The world’s first community driven open-source AI

The digital media firm says that it is the “world’s first community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence company.” It believes in allowing everyone to have access to the technology that lets users create digital AI art. The company not only wants to help creators but is also looking ahead to make innovative applications that can be used in the future.