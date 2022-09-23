For the first time, stainless steel can be 3D-printed while maintaining its characteristics

Strength and endurance are crucial for nuclear power plants, cargo ships, airplanes, and other key technologies, says NIST. For this reason, many are made of the extraordinarily durable alloy 17-4 precipitation hardening (PH) stainless steel. For the very first time, 17-4 PH steel can now be reliably 3D printed while maintaining its beneficial properties.

The latest research might make 3D printing more cost-effective and flexible for manufacturers of 17-4 PH items. The method utilized to investigate the substance in this study may also lay the groundwork for a better comprehension of how to print various substances and forecast their qualities and performance.

“When you think about additive manufacturing of metals, we are essentially welding millions of tiny, powdered particles into one piece with a high-powered source such as a laser, melting them into a liquid and cooling them into a solid,” said NIST physicist Fan Zhang, a study co-author.

“But the cooling rate is high, sometimes higher than one million degrees Celsius per second, and this extreme nonequilibrium condition creates a set of extraordinary measurement challenges.”

What happens during the fast temperature changes?

Researchers began exploring what they could do to understand what happens during rapid temperature change and orient the interior structure towards the martensite.

To examine rapid structural changes that take place in milliseconds, the researchers needed specialized tools. They discovered synchrotron X-ray diffraction, or XRD, to be the ideal technique for it.