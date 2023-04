If you were to ask anyone their feelings about cryptocurrency in 2020, chances are they would respond along the lines of "to the moon"(Crypto investors often use the phrase when they believe that certain cryptocurrencies will rise significantly in price). However, a year later, those sentiments seemed to have jaded. A sense of negativity — FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), as crypto-sympathizers would call it — seemed rife.

A primary reason behind the fading support of the public, besides bad actors flooding the market with ponzi-like schemes and scams, seemed to be massive numbers of energy consumption floated by crypto and blockchain critics. The biggest question was "How is the world supposed to go greener and rely on these energy-hogging, power-hungry technologies?"