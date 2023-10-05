Stanford introduces autonomous robot dogs with AI brains

Stanford introduces autonomous robot dogs with AI brainsThe machines use an AI algorithm as their center of operations.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 05, 2023 04:56 PM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 04:56 PM ESTinnovationStanford's robot dog.Stanford Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.There’s a new kind of robot dog in town and it gets its prowess from an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm. An AI algorithm for a brainThe new vision-based algorithm, according to AI researchers at Stanford University and Shanghai Qi Zhi Institute who lead these efforts, enables the robodogs to scale tall objects, jump across gaps, crawl under low-hanging structures, and squeeze between cracks. This is because the robodog's algorithm serves as its brain.This is according to a press release from the institutions acquired by IE this week.“The autonomy and range of complex skills that our quadruped robot learned is quite impressive,” said Chelsea Finn, assistant professor of computer science and senior author of a new peer-reviewed paper on the robodogs. “And we have created it using low-cost, off-the-shelf robots – actually, two different off-the-shelf robots.” See Also Related 'Sparky': 'World's first' AI-powered robotic dog with musculoskeletal limbs Watch robotic dog perform new tricks you haven't seen before Google's SayTap allows robot dogs to understand vague prompts So what is the new machine’s advantage over other robodogs? The team behind its development says it can operate completely autonomously.“What we’re doing is combining both perception and control, using images from a depth camera mounted on the robot and machine learning to process all those inputs and move the legs in order to get over, under, and around obstacles,” said Zipeng Fu, a doctoral candidate in Finn’s lab and co-first author of the study.This makes the new dogs ideal for search and rescue missions in challenging environments as they can navigate rough terrain, access confined spaces, and assist in locating and rescuing individuals in disaster-stricken areas. They can also be used in military and defense applications in reconnaissance, surveillance, and other tasks undertaken in potentially hazardous situations.“Our robots have both vision and autonomy – the athletic intelligence to size up a challenge and to self-select and execute parkour skills based on the demands of the moment,” Fu said.Highlighting the processThe team was successful at creating an athletically intelligent robot dog because they first developed and perfected the algorithm using a computer model that they then applied to two actual robodogs. The robots proceeded to operate in any way they chose to and were rewarded based on how well they did in a process known as reinforcement learning. This is one extremely efficient method for the algorithm to eventually learn how to address a new difficulty in the most effective manner.The researchers then conducted extensive tests using actual robodogs to demonstrate their novel agility strategy in particularly difficult conditions while utilizing just the robodogs' currently available computers, vision sensors, and power supplies.In terms of performance, the athletically intelligent robodogs were found to be able to scale barriers that were more than 1.5 times their height, jump over gaps that were more than 1.5 times their length, squeeze themselves under obstacles that were 3/4 their height, and maneuver their way around slits that were smaller than their width.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Life by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travel12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outNew Ukrainian nanotech 'cloak' can hide people from drones10 ancient civil engineering projects still in usePutin announces final success of Skyfall nuclear missileHubble spots bright cosmic explosion away from host galaxyScientists create a novel quantum platform using atoms9 reasons why you should invest in a standing deskThe future of harvesting electricity from airPrinted solar panels could generate power from existing infrastructure Job Board