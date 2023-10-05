Stanford introduces autonomous robot dogs with AI brains

There’s a new kind of robot dog in town and it gets its prowess from an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm.

An AI algorithm for a brain

The new vision-based algorithm, according to AI researchers at Stanford University and Shanghai Qi Zhi Institute who lead these efforts, enables the robodogs to scale tall objects, jump across gaps, crawl under low-hanging structures, and squeeze between cracks. This is because the robodog's algorithm serves as its brain.

This is according to a press release from the institutions acquired by IE this week.

“The autonomy and range of complex skills that our quadruped robot learned is quite impressive,” said Chelsea Finn, assistant professor of computer science and senior author of a new peer-reviewed paper on the robodogs. “And we have created it using low-cost, off-the-shelf robots – actually, two different off-the-shelf robots.”