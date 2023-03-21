Alpaca AI: Stanford researchers clone ChatGPT AI for just $600

Microsoft's investments into OpenAI to the tune of billions suggest that training AI models is hard. But researchers at Stanford seem to have done it at a modest budget that could allow AI companies to be spun out of garages.

How Stanford trained AI for minimal costs

A critical component of this achievement was LLaMA 7B, an open-source language model, which the researchers got access to. Interestingly, this model comes from Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's company, and is one of the smallest and most low-cost language models available today.

Trained on trillion tokens, the language model has some capabilities that are equipped with but nowhere close to the levels that we have seen with ChatGPT. The researchers then turned to GPT, the AI behind the chatbot, and used an Application Programming Interface (API) to use 175 human-written instruction/output pairs to generate more in the same style and format.

Powered by AI models, chatbots are on the rise jittawit.21/iStock

Generating 20 such statements at a time, the researchers amassed 52,000 sample conversations in very little time, which cost them $500. This dataset was then used to post-train the LLaMa model. Turning to eight 80-GB A100 cloud processing computers, the researchers completed this task in just three hours having spent less than $100.

The trained model, dubbed, Alpaca was then tested against ChatGPT itself in various domains and beat GPT in its own game. The researchers go on to state that their process wasn't really optimized and they could have gotten better results, had they used GPT-4, the latest version of the AI.