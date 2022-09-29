Stanford's new 3D printing tech is up to 10 times faster than the quickest printer

Published in Science Advances on September 28, the results demonstrate that the novel process is much faster than the quickest high-resolution printing method currently available. It also probably allows researchers to use thicker resins with better mechanical and electrical properties.

“This new technology will help to fully realize the potential of 3D printing,” says Joseph DeSimone, the Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor in Translational Medicine and professor of radiology and of chemical engineering at Stanford and corresponding author of the paper.

“It will allow us to print much faster, helping to usher in a new era of digital manufacturing, as well as to enable the fabrication of complex, multi-material objects in a single step.”

3D printer serts/iStock

It was started in 2015

The new design enhances continuous liquid interface production, or CLIP, a 3D printing technique developed by DeSimone and his associates in 2015.

A rising platform gently removes the object, which appears to be fully formed, from a thin resin pool in a process known as CLIP printing. While a layer of oxygen hinders curing at the bottom of the pool and produces a "dead zone" where the resin remains in liquid form, a series of UV pictures transmitted through the pool harden the resin into the proper shape.

The secret to CLIP's speed is the dead zone. The liquid resin is designed to fill in behind the solid item as it rises, enabling smooth, continuous printing. However, this isn't always the case, particularly if the resin is exceptionally sticky or the object rises too quickly.