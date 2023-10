Voyager Space, a leading space exploration company, has partnered with Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace and defense company, to develop and deploy autonomous docking technology for the Cygnus spacecraft, which will supply cargo to the Starlab space station. Starlab is a joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus Defence and Space, a European aerospace giant, to build and operate a free-flying space station in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Background

The Starlab space station is part of NASA’s Commercial LEO Destinations (CLD) program, launched in March 2021 to support the development of private space stations in Earth orbit, where NASA would be one of the customers, not the owner. This program is a continuation of NASA’s outsourcing strategy, which started with the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services/Commercial Resupply Services (COTS/CRS) and Commercial Crew Development/Commercial Crew Program (CCDev/CCP) programs, which enabled private companies to provide cargo and crew transportation services to the International Space Station (ISS).