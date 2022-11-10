Starlink announces a 1 TB data cap for users during peak daytime hours

Starlink introduces one TB data cap

Starlink refers to the new data cap as a one TB "Priority Access" monthly cap that goes into effect between seven am and 11 pm local time for each user. A legal document filed by the company shows that the cap will go into effect starting in December.

Essentially what that means is that anyone who goes over the one TB monthly cap before the end of the month will be relegated to "Basic Access" for the rest of the month. The cap will function in a similar fashion to that of phone providers who deprioritize a user's data once they pass a certain threshold. While the exact change in speed is not known and may depend on a lot of factors, this could greatly impact users who use a lot of data and require constant fast performance.

Anyone paying attention to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Twitter overhaul — characterized by mass layoffs and premium tier payments — will know that a slogan of his is "your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8". The phrase not-so-subtly hints that Musk is unmoved by complaints regarding the new premium tier of Twitter, which will cost users $8 to be verified, among a number of other perks.