SpaceX’s new Starlink Aviation service brings 350 Mbps WiFi to private jets

The new service promises speeds of up to 350 Mbps for airliners and is aimed mainly at private jet contractors. Earlier this year, SpaceX also announced a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to bring free WiFi to its flights starting early next year.

High-speed, low-latency in-flight internet

Starlink Aviation will require users to install a specially-made "Aero Terminal" at the top of their aircraft so it can have an unobstructed view of the sky. The alternative to Starlink's traditional "Dishy", or satellite dish, is more discreet and looks like a small panel atop the aircraft.

On the FAQ page of its website, SpaceX says its Starlink Aviation service will be available worldwide. To date, SpaceX has lifted over 2,300 Starlink satellites to orbit, meaning passengers will have constant access to the internet even while on the move. The service will also still work while taxiing and landing, with SpaceX stressing this fact on Twitter, by writing "passengers will be able to access high-speed, low-latency internet from the moment they walk on their plane."

SpaceX claims the service will allow users to make video calls and even stream games online while flying, something that hasn't been possible with other in-flight internet services. On its website, SpaceX says customers will have to pay a $5,000 deposit to reserve their Starlink Aviation slot, and deliveries for the Starlink Aviation Aero Terminal kit will begin in 2023.