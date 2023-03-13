Starlink faces competition, OneWeb one launch away from global internet

How OneWeb plans to take on Starlink

Last week, OneWeb launched 40 satellites to take up its constellation tally to 580. Another launch in the coming few weeks will increase its coverage further. However, three years ago, the company was in dire straits with only 80 satellites in orbit, and its finances collapsed.

The company was rescued by a joint venture between the U.K. government and international telecom provider Bharti and has made a remarkable turnaround putting an additional 500 satellites into orbit so far.

OneWeb's fleet of satellites is divided into 12 separate planes in the sky and relies on automation for their management. It is the only other company, besides Musk's SpaceX, that has put satellites into orbit to provide internet services so far. Interestingly, OneWeb uses SpaceX's launch services to put its satellites into orbit.

However, this is where the similarities between the companies end. Unlike Starlink, which is trying to woo individual customers to its service, OneWeb is tapping into existing telecom providers who are looking to supplement or expand their networks. Doing so frees up the company from having to individually apply for regulatory clearances in each country in which it plans to operate.

The company, which only began services in May last year, had $800 million in backlog booking by December. The satellites it sent up last year are expected to go online by May this year and provide services in 48 states in the U.S. as well as northern Mediterranean regions.