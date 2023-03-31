A Starlink killer? China’s new device powers mini microwave cannon

A compact high-power microwave device

The researchers, led by Shu Ting of the College of Advanced Interdisciplinary Studies at the National University of Defence Technology in Changsha, Hunan province, said their device is capable of fitting into a bookshelf. Typically such a device, including capacitors and a control system, is as big as a room.

What's more, the small power source should enable the microwave cannon to be mounted atop a truck or rooftop for a surprise attack on enemy targets flying overhead. It could also be plugged into a regular power grid, according to the scientists behind the project.

The researchers published a paper on their device in the Chinese-language High Power Laser and Particle Beams journal on March 16.

According to the SCMP report, China's military decided to accelerate the development of high-power microwave weapons following the highly-publicized use of SpaceX's Starlink satellites by Ukraine's military and Ukrainian civilians following Russia's invasion of the country.

Could China's new microwave device shut down a Starlink satellite?

The researchers behind the new device said similar devices currently used by the military currently generate microwaves in kilowatt or megawatt power. To damage or shut down an article, a microwave beam would have to reach a gigawatt of power or higher.