A Starlink-like network could use edge computing for Mars web access

Will future Mars explorers have interplanetary internet? Will the internet one day reach across space, connecting humans on Earth and Mars?

A new paper, posted on preprint server arXiv, goes some way toward answering these questions. In it, a team of researchers proposes a new method for creating an internet communications network for Mars. The key to beaming data to the Red Planet? Edge computing.

Providing internet access in space

Today, NASA communicates with its Martian satellites and rovers via the Deep Space Network (DSN), which is made up of a collection of large radio antennas. The DSN enables image and video transfer, but it typically takes hours at a time.