A Starlink-like network could use edge computing for Mars web access

A Starlink-like network could use edge computing for Mars web accessA new scientific proposal considers the benefits of using edge computing to create an interplanetary internet.Chris Young| Jun 26, 2023 06:39 AM ESTCreated: Jun 26, 2023 06:39 AM ESTinnovationAn artist's impression of a satellite orbiting Mars.janiecbros / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Will future Mars explorers have interplanetary internet? Will the internet one day reach across space, connecting humans on Earth and Mars?A new paper, posted on preprint server arXiv, goes some way toward answering these questions. In it, a team of researchers proposes a new method for creating an internet communications network for Mars. The key to beaming data to the Red Planet? Edge computing.Providing internet access in spaceToday, NASA communicates with its Martian satellites and rovers via the Deep Space Network (DSN), which is made up of a collection of large radio antennas. The DSN enables image and video transfer, but it typically takes hours at a time. See Also Related A startup wants to provide high-speed internet on the Moon by 2024 Nokia will send 4G internet to the Moon by the end of 2023 SpaceX launches another 56 Starlink satellites – how big is the mega-constellation now? Astronauts aboard the International Space Station, meanwhile, do have web access, though the speed is comparable to dial-up internet.In the new paper, titled 'Can Orbital Servers Provide Mars-Wide Edge Computing?', the researchers propose using edge computing, which utilizes distributed servers to allow quick streaming and other use cases on Earth, for data transfer to Mars.To do so, they suggest building a system that's somewhat similar to SpaceX's Starlink constellation, though it will be much smaller in size.Edge computing on MarsEdge computing could make Earth data accessible on Mars, but it would require a lot of new infrastructure, according to the paper. The researchers proposed building a constellation of satellites around the Red Planet. To be precise, they suggest nine satellites in nine different orbital planes, for a total of 81 satellites.These satellites would communicate with each other to enable redundant backups of data. Using this method, several landing sites on Mars would be able to communicate with several satellites at the same time. For crewed missions to Mars, ground servers could then be used for faster retrieval of data.This would obviously be a costly enterprise, which is why the researchers propose building the satellite network gradually over time. Upcoming missions designed to lay the groundwork for crewed Mars missions, for example, could take just a few satellites along to get things started.The new proposal isn't too dissimilar from startup Aquarian Space's idea of creating a system called Solnet that will use high-speed delivery satellite networks with speeds of 100 megabits per second. Aquarian received $650,000 in seed funding last year to help it develop its idea for a broadband internet network that could link the Earth, Moon, and maybe even Mars. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanWhat caused a 3-year La Niña? Supercomputer reveals wildfires thousands of miles awayCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful productsRescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairing'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubA breakthrough study reveals that food allergies can be reversed in miceScientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crust Job Board