Starlink launches V2 mini-satellites with 'space lasers'

Elon Musk's SpaceX has achieved yet another milestone in space-based internet services after launching new versions of its satellites that can communicate via lasers. In a tweet, service provider Starlink confirmed that it had launched to orbit its next-generation satellites last week.

Space-based internet services took a giant leap when SpaceX launched Starlink's first satellites just over three years ago. The service has grown rapidly thanks to SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rockets and an increasing number of users looking to connect to the internet while being located remotely.

The services also came in handy during emergencies, such as the violent earthquake in Tonga and the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine that began last year. The service, which has one million subscribers as per estimations earlier this year, is now looking to improve its offering as competition warms up in the sector.