Starshield: SpaceX announces a new national security-focused satellite service

SpaceX's new national security-focused Starshield service

SpaceX writes on the new Starshield web page that "Starshield leverages SpaceX's Starlink technology and launch capability to support national security efforts."

"While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use, with an initial focus on three areas" — those three areas are Earth observation, communications, and hosted payloads.

Starshield satellites can also utilize the same inter-satellite laser communications terminal featured on Starlink satellites. SpaceX refers to this as "the only communications laser operating at scale in orbit today."

On top of this, SpaceX adds that Starshield will provide higher security than its regular offering and will feature "additional high-assurance cryptographic capability to host classified payloads and process data securely, meeting the most demanding government requirements."

SpaceX's new Starshield page provides little else in the way of specifications about its Starshield satellites or service, which is to be expected for a national security service.

SpaceX gears up toward the launch of Starlink 2.0

SpaceX currently has more than 3,200 active Starlink satellites in orbit, and it aims to grow its mega constellation in the coming months and years to bring its service to more parts of the world while maintaining a high-quality service.

The private space firm has permission from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy 12,000 first-generation Starlink satellites, and it has applied for approval to launch approximately 30,000 Starlink 2.0 satellites.